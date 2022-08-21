Dubai: Man jailed, deported for snatching bag, assaulting woman

The bag contained two phones, money, and official documents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 7:13 AM

A 32-year-old Asian expat has been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported for assaulting a woman and snatching her bag.

The woman said to the police that she was assaulted from behind when leaving a mall in Dubai Production City.

The man tried to steal her bag which contained two phones, money, and official documents.

The police nabbed the accused who had committed similar crimes earlier. The man confessed to his crime and said that he committed the crime because he needed money.

