Dubai: Gang of five arrested, jailed for stealing bag with Dh455,000 in cash

Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 10:29 AM

A gang of five Asians have been jailed for stealing a bag containing Dh455,000 in cash from the owner of a furniture store three of them worked at.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced all five, two of them in absentia, to six months in prison and fined them the value of the stolen cash.

The victim, who owned a furniture store at a Chinese market in Dubai, had reported his bag - which also had a few important documents - stolen in May 2021.

According to the case file, a team of investigators initially arrested three of the gang with part of the stolen money. The first accused admitted that he, along with two co-workers and two friends, plotted to steal the money from the victim.

They will all be deported after serving their sentences.

