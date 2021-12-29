Dubai: Cook jailed for using and sharing crystal meth with friend

The friend has been referred to the misdemeanour court

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 10:25 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian cook to five years in prison, followed by deportation, after he was found guilty of abusing and providing crystal meth to another person.

The other defendant has been referred to the misdemeanour court on a charge of abuse.

During the investigation process, the cook told public prosecution officials that he was in his apartment with friends, who asked him to contact a drug dealer and buy the drug.

The cook communicated with a drug dealer and agreed to purchase a quantity worth Dh300. After he bought the drug, he and his friend, the other defendant, used the drug together. The man repeated his confession before the Dubai Criminal Court.