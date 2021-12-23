Dubai: Police seize drugs worth Dh58m hidden in fake lemons

A woman has been jailed in the case.
Dubai Police have arrested four Arabs for smuggling 1,160,500 Captagon pills, with an estimated street value of Dh58 million.
Dubbed "66", the proactive operation was professionally carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, who closely monitored the suspects as they attempted to smuggle the narcotic pills on a refrigerated container containing boxes of lemons and plastic drug containers disguised as lemons.
Lieutenant-general Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, reiterated their keenness on combating organised crime and protecting society against all harms, especially drugs.
Al Marri further affirmed that the Dubai Police spares no effort to arrest drug dealers and promoters and thwart their attempts to harm our community. He noted that Dubai Police constantly develops its work mechanisms to stay ahead of criminals and their deceptive methods.
The lead
Major-general Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, explained that they take all security tips and information receive seriously, especially when they are in the interest of the safety and security of beloved our homeland and community.
Al Mansouri explained that they had formed a task force and coordinated with Dubai Customs upon receiving a security tip on an international drug syndicate intending to smuggle a shipment of drugs arriving from an Arab country in a refrigerated container containing fruits and vegetables.
ALSO READ:
Watertight ambush
He said they verified the security information by performing a preliminary inspection of incoming refrigerated containers.
"Upon confirming the fact that the narcotic pills were hidden in fake lemons in a shipment of lemons inside an incoming refrigerated container, we made sure all suspects involved were apprehended and brought to justice by closely monitoring the first accused who received the shipment, drove it into the emirate and eventually led us to the remaining three suspects," he added.
Monitoring Suspects
Brigadier Eid Muhammad Hareb, director of the General Department for Anti-narcotics, said the teams traced the suspects and captured them red-handed.
"Dubai Police's anti-narcotics teams tracked the refrigerator as it was being transferred from the port into the emirate by the first suspect to another location where two other suspects helped him unload the cargo and load it into a bigger refrigerated lorry," Hareb explained.
He added that on the following day, the first suspect entered the refrigerator and spent more than two hours rearranging the fake and real lemons while the fourth suspect was waiting for him outside.
"As soon as the first suspect got out of the refrigerator, a task force apprehended him along with the fourth suspect. Meanwhile, the second and third suspects were arrested by a different task force who were closely monitoring their movements," he said.
Hareb further indicated that the refrigerator contained 3,840 boxes of lemons, 66 of which had fake lemons containing the Captagon pills.
He urged parents and educators to raise awareness among the youth on the harmful effects of drugs.
