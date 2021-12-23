Dubai: Authorities foil attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills hidden in car trunk

Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 3:24 PM

Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills hidden in the inner body of a car trunk.

Weighing 14.5kg, the pills were caught at a checkpoint in Hatta border with a smuggler from a Gulf country on November 1 at 10.30am.

Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language. At the checkpoint, they searched the car to find 1.28-gram crystal meth carefully hidden in a cigarette pack. Further search helped detect the Captagon pills.

The suspect and the confiscated items were handed over to the police.

Humaid Al Rasheed, director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs, pointed to a recent increase in Captagon shipment across the region. Dubai Customs, he said, is well equipped with advanced screening systems and highly trained inspectors to halt any smuggling attempts across the city’s entry ports.

He said authorities focus on upskilling and training officers to avoid any entry of illegal substances into the country.

Hamad Kajoor, senior manager of Hatta Customs Centre, said the centre recorded 97 confiscations within the first nine months of 2021.

The centre, he added, dealt with an average of 200 cars and 160 trucks daily, totalling 53,466 cars and 42,645 trucks from January to September this year.

