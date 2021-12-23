Dubai: Authorities foil attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills hidden in car trunk

A woman has been jailed in the case.
Crime1 week ago
Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills hidden in the inner body of a car trunk.
Weighing 14.5kg, the pills were caught at a checkpoint in Hatta border with a smuggler from a Gulf country on November 1 at 10.30am.
Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language. At the checkpoint, they searched the car to find 1.28-gram crystal meth carefully hidden in a cigarette pack. Further search helped detect the Captagon pills.
The suspect and the confiscated items were handed over to the police.
Humaid Al Rasheed, director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs, pointed to a recent increase in Captagon shipment across the region. Dubai Customs, he said, is well equipped with advanced screening systems and highly trained inspectors to halt any smuggling attempts across the city’s entry ports.
He said authorities focus on upskilling and training officers to avoid any entry of illegal substances into the country.
ALSO READ:
Hamad Kajoor, senior manager of Hatta Customs Centre, said the centre recorded 97 confiscations within the first nine months of 2021.
The centre, he added, dealt with an average of 200 cars and 160 trucks daily, totalling 53,466 cars and 42,645 trucks from January to September this year.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
A woman has been jailed in the case.
Crime1 week ago
The 21-year-old man lost control of his vehicle
Crime2 weeks ago
Penalties include black points and vehicle impoundment
Crime3 weeks ago
Housemaid accepted wearing the outfits without permission but denied stealing valuables
Crime3 weeks ago
The accused hit the woman with a large metal spatula causing severe injury
Crime3 weeks ago
The force seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances
Crime4 weeks ago
The owner of the house was away for the weekend when the incident occurred
Crime4 weeks ago
Sentenced to 9-months in prison followed by deportation
Crime4 weeks ago