UAE: Police arrest multiple gang members for selling drugs in 67 locations

Penalties include black points and vehicle impoundment
Crime2 weeks ago
A gang that peddled drugs in 67 locations has been busted, with the arrest of some individuals aged between 23 and 30.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police said the gang members promoted and trafficked drugs in the areas they were active in.
Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, said the gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off.
The police tailed the suspects even as they changed their modus operandi to evade detection. The suspects were caught red-handed and various types of drugs were seized from them.
ALSO READ:
Col Al Tunaiji urged residents to report suspicious behaviour to the police control room at 999.
Penalties include black points and vehicle impoundment
Crime2 weeks ago
Housemaid accepted wearing the outfits without permission but denied stealing valuables
Crime3 weeks ago
The accused hit the woman with a large metal spatula causing severe injury
Crime3 weeks ago
The force seized 1,342 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances
Crime3 weeks ago
The owner of the house was away for the weekend when the incident occurred
Crime3 weeks ago
Sentenced to 9-months in prison followed by deportation
Crime4 weeks ago
Expat jailed for withdrawing money from victim's bank account
Crime4 weeks ago