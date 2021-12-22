UAE: Police arrest multiple gang members for selling drugs in 67 locations

The gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 11:43 AM

A gang that peddled drugs in 67 locations has been busted, with the arrest of some individuals aged between 23 and 30.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police said the gang members promoted and trafficked drugs in the areas they were active in.

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, said the gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off.

The police tailed the suspects even as they changed their modus operandi to evade detection. The suspects were caught red-handed and various types of drugs were seized from them.

Col Al Tunaiji urged residents to report suspicious behaviour to the police control room at 999.