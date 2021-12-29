Dubai: Engineer fined Dh5,000 for illegal drone photography

A trafficker was delivering large quantities of drugs to him through other persons residing in the country
The Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court fined an Arab engineer Dh5,000 after he was found using a drone to photograph several areas in Dubai, without obtaining the necessary permits from the authorities concerned. These pictures were saved in his phone. The court also confiscated the drone used.
According to investigation records, the incident dates back to November 2021, when the accused was caught operating a drone in the Al Qusais area. His identity was verified, and it was found that he was a mechanical engineer working for a Dubai-based company engaged in water desalination and solar panel installation.
