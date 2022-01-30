Dubai: Accountant fined Dh170,000, sentenced to 5 years for embezzling funds from his office

He was sentenced in absentia

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 2:57 PM

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted an Asian account of embezzling funds from a government entity where he used to work as a financial officer.

The court sentenced him five years in prison in absentia, fined him Dh170,000 and ordered his deportation after serving his term.

The details of the case date back to November 2020, when a financial auditor at the government institution discovered financial abuses carried out by an accountant. An employee had complained that he had not received an advance request from the financial department.

According to the financial auditor's statement in the prosecution's investigations, the internal audit department verified the complaint and found that the finance department decided to disburse his fully salary. He received it through a bank cheque, which was under the accountant's name.

The auditor added that the internal investigation revealed that the accountant, whose work required him to receive invoices from suppliers and check them, prepare exchange vouchers, make bank settlements and more, took advantage of his position and unjustly seized the institution's funds.

He made a number of purchases for himself while he was back home in Asia.

