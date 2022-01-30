Dubai: Man jailed for helping fugitives rob two people in exchange for Dh20

Dh30 million Dubai holiday home rental scam: Residents left in the dark as landlords cut power, water supply
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 34-year-old Asian man to two years in prison, followed by deportation, after he was found guilty of helping fugitives rob two passers-by in exchange for Dh20.
The first victim said he had gone to a supermarket in Jebel Ali Industrial Area with his friend, when a number of people gathered around them, immobilised them and threw them to the ground. The robbers then stole Dh300 from the victim and Dh400 from his friend.
The police caught the accused while he was attempting to flee, but his colleagues managed to escape.
When asked by the court, the defendant confessed to the crime and said the other fugitives had asked him to help with the robbery in exchange for just Dh20.
A police witness corroborated what had happened at the scene, saying that the two victims had been robbed by a group of people who were sitting on the street. When he approached them, all of them fled except for the accused.
