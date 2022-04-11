The plaintiff claimed that it had caused them 'moral damage'
Crime5 days ago
A gang of four members has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for stealing Dh191,000 from a safe.
The Dubai Criminal Court has handed down a three-year jail sentence to a gang of four expats for stealing Dh191,000 from a safe inside a trading company after assaulting the accountant. The incident took place in Dubai's Al Nakhil area, according to case details.
A security guard charged of being involved in the robbery, by facilitating the gang, was acquitted by the court. .
The case dates back to September 2021, when the manager of a general trading company in Dubai filed a report stating that a gang had carried out a robbery at the company he worked for. They had also assaulted accounts officer, he added.
A police team investigated the site of the incident and collected evidence, finger prints as well as reviewing the CCTV footage.
The footage helped in identifying the suspects and arresting them.
ALSO READ:
During interrogation, they confessed to their crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.
The convicts will be deported after serving their prison term.
The plaintiff claimed that it had caused them 'moral damage'
Crime5 days ago
The victim worked as a maid in Jumeirah
Crime5 days ago
He'd sent most of the money to his family back home.
Crime6 days ago
The post achieved an average response time for emergencies of three minutes and 23 seconds in 2021
Crime1 week ago
Gang members' prison terms range between one and 10 years, expats to be deported after serving sentence
Crime1 week ago
Police are investigating the incident involving two gangs who made illegal liquor
Crime1 week ago
Case referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation after the accused claimed that the complainant tried to sexually harass him.
Crime1 week ago
Authorities noted there tends to be an increase in such crimes during the holy month of Ramadan
Crime1 week ago