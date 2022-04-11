Dubai: 4 gang members jailed for Dh191,000 robbery at trading company

They had also assaulted an accountant

Agencies file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 8:05 AM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 8:06 AM

A gang of four members has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for stealing Dh191,000 from a safe.

The Dubai Criminal Court has handed down a three-year jail sentence to a gang of four expats for stealing Dh191,000 from a safe inside a trading company after assaulting the accountant. The incident took place in Dubai's Al Nakhil area, according to case details.

A security guard charged of being involved in the robbery, by facilitating the gang, was acquitted by the court. .

The case dates back to September 2021, when the manager of a general trading company in Dubai filed a report stating that a gang had carried out a robbery at the company he worked for. They had also assaulted accounts officer, he added.

A police team investigated the site of the incident and collected evidence, finger prints as well as reviewing the CCTV footage.

The footage helped in identifying the suspects and arresting them.

ALSO READ:

During interrogation, they confessed to their crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.

The convicts will be deported after serving their prison term.