Dubai: Expat jailed for assaulting man on boat ride, stealing his Dh600,000 watch

The victim reported that he had been assaulted by seven people.

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 7:19 AM

A 38-year-old European has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for robbing a watch worth Dh600,000 from an Arab man -- with the help of accomplices.

The robbery took place during a dinner party on a tourist boat ride in Dubai.

According to police investigation, the case dates back to November 2021, when an Arab man filed a police report about being assaulted and robbed after a dinner party on a tourist boat.

He told the police that seven people had assaulted him as soon as the trip ended -- organized by a tourism company -- from the port of Creek Harbour to Dubai's Ras Al Khor area.

The victim added that those who attacked him were among the attendees on the boat. They held him down as they assaulted him and stole his precious watch, which he said was worth Dh600,000.

According to the case papers, a team of CID officers reviewed the surveillance cameras on the boat to identify and apprehend one of the suspects.

ALSO READ:

During interrogation, the suspect denied his connection to the crime and instead claimed that he had tried to help the victim during the attack by unknown persons. He finally confessed to the crime after he was shown the CCTV footage.

He will be deported after serving his prison term.