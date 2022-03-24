The authorities work closely with social media platforms and this helped solve many crimes
Crime1 week ago
A 38-year-old European has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for robbing a watch worth Dh600,000 from an Arab man -- with the help of accomplices.
The robbery took place during a dinner party on a tourist boat ride in Dubai.
According to police investigation, the case dates back to November 2021, when an Arab man filed a police report about being assaulted and robbed after a dinner party on a tourist boat.
He told the police that seven people had assaulted him as soon as the trip ended -- organized by a tourism company -- from the port of Creek Harbour to Dubai's Ras Al Khor area.
The victim added that those who attacked him were among the attendees on the boat. They held him down as they assaulted him and stole his precious watch, which he said was worth Dh600,000.
According to the case papers, a team of CID officers reviewed the surveillance cameras on the boat to identify and apprehend one of the suspects.
ALSO READ:
During interrogation, the suspect denied his connection to the crime and instead claimed that he had tried to help the victim during the attack by unknown persons. He finally confessed to the crime after he was shown the CCTV footage.
He will be deported after serving his prison term.
The authorities work closely with social media platforms and this helped solve many crimes
Crime1 week ago
Part of the drug was hidden in a secret pocket of her suitcase while the rest was concealed in bottles of body-care products
Crime1 week ago
Sheikh Saif urged social media companies to cooperate against online sexual abuse
Crime1 week ago
They must hire a lawyer in the country to file the plea to the public prosecution on their behalf
Crime1 week ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime1 week ago
The accused had threatened to kill him if he resisted.
Crime1 week ago
One of the accused worked as a bodyguard for the victim
Crime1 week ago
The compatriots had an argument after the accused disturbed the victim during a phone call with his wife.
Crime1 week ago