Dubai: Three jailed for posing as CID officers to carry out robbery

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced three expats to one year of imprisonment after finding them guilty of impersonating as CID officers and stealing Dh121,000.
The court has ordered the authorities to deport the three accused from the country after completion of their prison term.
According to the investigation, the crime took place in October 2021, when the two Asian victims filed a report stating that they had been detained and robbed by three people; one of them was a GCC citizen.
They claimed to be CID officers and inquired about the identity and residence of the victims.
The first victim added that the gang searched the room and found Dh121,000. The accused then tied the victims up with a plastic cuff, locked the outside door, and fled the place.
The second victim stated that the three people had seized his passport and identity, along with other documents. He was able to untie his handcuffs and sought help from a passer-by.
They informed the police about the incident, and after gathering evidence, the officials arrested the accused.
