UAE: Woman hurls racial slur at guard and insults his religion, jailed

She bit him and damaged CCTV monitors after he refused to break down a door as it was not within his mandate.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 10:54 AM

A 45-year-old Arab woman has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for hurling racist comments at a building guard in Al Nahda, also making anti-religious remarks.

She even damaged property belonging to others, the case documents said.

According to case details, the accused approached an on duty guard and asked him to break down the door of a room, while he was offering morning prayers.

The guard denied the request, explaining to her that he does not have the authority to break down doors a a guard, after which she returned to her room.

In the investigation report, the guard told the Public Prosecution that she returned back after five minutes while he was sitting, and harassed him -- pushed him several times before hitting him on the head from behind. She then insulted his religion (symbols) and used racist language against him.

He added that she later went to the reception of the building and destroyed three medium-sized CCTV monitor and connection cables worth Dh3,344.

"She threw the screens on the ground and breaking them, rendering them unusable."

While the victim was trying to protect the screens and keep them away from her, she bit him hard in the forearm of his left hand, where he sustained a superficial wound.

He left the place and called the police, who arrested her.

She confessed to her crime and was referred to public prosecution.