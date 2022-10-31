Abu Dhabi: Man told to pay Dh20,000 for assaulting woman, 'psychologically torturing' her

Code-named ‘Operation Legumes’, the mission required the deployment of a K9 unit to sniff out the narcotics
An Abu Dhabi resident who beat up a woman and caused head injuries has been instructed to pay her Dh20,000 in compensation for the injuries.
Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man before the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance in which she demanded that he pays her Dh100,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the beatings.
In her lawsuit, the woman said the defendant beat her up badly, which caused injuries to her forehead, left hand and other parts of the body. She said she spent more than 20 days nursing the injuries without working following the incident.
According to the plaintiff, the attacks tortured her psychologically and also affected her integrity too.
It was not clear in court papers why the defendant attacked the woman. He had earlier been convicted by the criminal court and fined Dh3,000.
After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay Dh20,000 to victim. The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
Code-named ‘Operation Legumes’, the mission required the deployment of a K9 unit to sniff out the narcotics
He gave cannabis to others free of charge, who were then reported to the Misdemeanours Court
Racing experts found that the animals couldn't compete in races because they were too old
When the police interrogated her, she admitted to using narcotic substances, after which a sample was taken from her to provide to the lab for testing
Abu Dhabi Appeals Court overturns an earlier ruling by Court of First Instance which had rejected compensation claim by driver who was obstructed by defendant
They sent indecent pictures of her to her male colleague, who then reported the incident to the police
The child had been transported from one hospital to another despite his condition which required immediate treatment
Both companies have also been fined Dh500,000 each, and have been closed down permanently