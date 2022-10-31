Abu Dhabi: Man told to pay Dh20,000 for assaulting woman, 'psychologically torturing' her

She said she spent more than 20 days nursing the injuries to her head, left hand, and other parts of her body, without working, following the incident

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 6:56 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident who beat up a woman and caused head injuries has been instructed to pay her Dh20,000 in compensation for the injuries.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man before the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance in which she demanded that he pays her Dh100,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the beatings.

In her lawsuit, the woman said the defendant beat her up badly, which caused injuries to her forehead, left hand and other parts of the body. She said she spent more than 20 days nursing the injuries without working following the incident.

According to the plaintiff, the attacks tortured her psychologically and also affected her integrity too.

It was not clear in court papers why the defendant attacked the woman. He had earlier been convicted by the criminal court and fined Dh3,000.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay Dh20,000 to victim. The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

