UAE: Dh170,000 compensation for family of woman killed in road accident

A young woman's family has been compensated with Dh170,000 after she lost her life in a road accident.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court instructed the driver and his insurer to pay the amount to the victim’s family in compensation for moral and material damages.
According to court documents, the deceased’s mother had filed a lawsuit against the motorist and the company that insured the vehicle to pay Dh5 million to the family in compensation.
The mother also demanded for a legal interest of 12 per cent from the date of issuance of the legal claim until the full payment has been made.
She said in her lawsuit that the defendant caused an accident that led to her daughter’s death. She added that the police had blamed the crash on speeding, tailgating, recklessness on the side of the defendant while driving on a busy road.
The woman said the death of her daughter caused devastation to her and the entire family in addition psychological effects.
After hearing from all parties, the judge issued a ruling ordering the driver who caused the woman’s death to pay Dh170,000 to the deceased’s family.
The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
