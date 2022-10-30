UAE: Man told to return Dh56,000 he defrauded from elderly citizen

The young man had earlier been convicted of defrauding the Emirati, and was penalised by the criminal court

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 8:25 AM

A young man, who fraudulently took Dh56,000 from an elderly citizen after convincing him that he would help provide him with certain services which he didn’t do, has been instructed to pay back the money.

Official court documents state that the elderly citizen had filed a lawsuit against the man who is in his 20s.

The man said that the defendant took money from him by convincing him that he would provide certain services, including helping old people. The plaintiff said he tried to speak to the young man to return his money but he refused.

The young man had earlier been convicted of defrauding the Emirati, and was penalised by the criminal court.

The elderly man then filed a lawsuit against him at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court so he could recover his money.

The defendant didn’t appear in court to defend himself despite being summoned by officials.

After hearing the case, the judge issued a ruling ordering the young man to pay back the money he took from the elderly man. He was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

The court said in its ruling that the plaintiff had limited his lawsuit to a request to recover his money and didn’t demand for any compensation.

ALSO READ: