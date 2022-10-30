Dubai: Five men jailed, deported for stealing Dh41,000, assaulting 15 others

The gang said that the workers were under arrest and stole cash, their phones and fled

Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 6:46 AM

A gang of five Arab people has been sentenced to two years in prison after they were convicted for assault and theft. The gang will be deported after they pay back the stolen amount and serve their sentence.

They were convicted for assaulting 15 workers and stealing a sum of Dh41,000.

The case dates back to June 15 when workers in Al Quisais filed a report stating that a group of five men had assaulted them with sticks and stolen money from them.

One of the workers said that they tried to resist them. However, the men said that they were under arrest and seized the cash, their phones and fled. Two of the accused were caught by the workers.

The police identified and arrested them. The accused then confessed to their crimes.

