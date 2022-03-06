Watch: Indian cricket team snaps cute photo with Pakistani captain's daughter

The heartwarming video was taken after India won the opening match against Pakistan at the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup

By ANI Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 5:50 PM

After a dominating win in their opening clash of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup, the Indian team posed with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s daughter.

In the picture shared by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official Twitter account, Indian skipper Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandha and others could be seen posing with Maroof and her daughter, Fatima.

“Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan,” ICC captioned the post. Twitteratis poured love and appreciation for the picture.

Commenting on ICC’s post, Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz wrote, “Our lil star”.

Another user wrote, “Great gesture shown by team India towards peace, hope other side will do the same. Peace and love should always prevail, rivalry should not because of enmity _it must be source of enjoyment_ anyway good luck and congratulations girls in blue.”

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-around bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.