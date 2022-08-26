Watch: Charming exchange between Kohli, Afridi goes viral ahead of Asia Cup clash

India, Pakistan to play each other in highly anticipated Dubai match on August 28

By ANI Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 3:25 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 3:45 PM

Ahead of a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, a brief interaction between former India captain Virat Kohli and injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi went viral on social media.

Team India will start its Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, which will take place in Dubai on August 28.

A recent video of the star India batter Virat Kohli exchanging greetings with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi went viral, leaving the fans from both countries in awe of the sportsmanship on display.

In the video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board, Afridi could be heard saying: "Aapke liye duaen kar rahe hai ki waapis form mein aaye (We are praying for you to get back to form)."

A touched Kohli responded by saying. "Take care, get well soon."

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that star pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022; he suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Afridi will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start on September 20, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.

On the other hand, Kohli will make his return to cricket after a short break, which saw him miss the tour of the West Indies during the Asia Cup 2022. His first match on comeback will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Fans hope that Kohli regains his form during the tournament and hopefully hits his much-anticipated 71st international ton soon.