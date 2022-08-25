Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Police issue guidelines, full list of banned items for matches

Selfie sticks and political flags will not be allowed

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:48 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:54 PM

Dubai is all set to host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup cricket matches, including the opening game on August 27; the India-Pakistan header on August 28; and the title-decider on September 11.

The 16-day tournament kicks off this Saturday, August 27, when Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Dubai Police have issued a list of instructions for fans to follow. Notably, selfie sticks; power banks; political flags and banners; bikes, skateboards and scooters; and filming or flash photography are among the things that are banned at the stadiums.

Key points to note:

Gates will open three hours before the match

Valid ticket required for entry

No re-entry allowed

Those aged 4 and over need a ticket

Stadium management reserves the right to entry

Dedicated parking is available

Random/haphazard parking is not allowed

The police also announced that the following items/activities are not allowed: