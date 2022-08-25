Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Police issue guidelines, full list of banned items for matches

The accused lured innocents into investing in lucrative schemes
Dubai is all set to host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup cricket matches, including the opening game on August 27; the India-Pakistan header on August 28; and the title-decider on September 11.
The 16-day tournament kicks off this Saturday, August 27, when Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.
The Dubai Police have issued a list of instructions for fans to follow. Notably, selfie sticks; power banks; political flags and banners; bikes, skateboards and scooters; and filming or flash photography are among the things that are banned at the stadiums.
Key points to note:
The police also announced that the following items/activities are not allowed:
The accused lured innocents into investing in lucrative schemes
Four cases were found in its border region
Opposition parties say PM has reached end of his eight-year term
Media groups share jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday
State-level athlete, former Navy sailor also arrested at Delhi airport
Congress interim president also plans to visit her ailing mother
She was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on August 23
Authorities urge action to protect crops