Asia Cup 2022: Dubai Police issue guidelines, full list of banned items for matches

Selfie sticks and political flags will not be allowed

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:54 PM

Dubai is all set to host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup cricket matches, including the opening game on August 27; the India-Pakistan header on August 28; and the title-decider on September 11.

The 16-day tournament kicks off this Saturday, August 27, when Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Dubai Police have issued a list of instructions for fans to follow. Notably, selfie sticks; power banks; political flags and banners; bikes, skateboards and scooters; and filming or flash photography are among the things that are banned at the stadiums.

Key points to note:

  • Gates will open three hours before the match
  • Valid ticket required for entry
  • No re-entry allowed
  • Those aged 4 and over need a ticket
  • Stadium management reserves the right to entry
  • Dedicated parking is available
  • Random/haphazard parking is not allowed

The police also announced that the following items/activities are not allowed:

  • Remote-controlled devices
  • Animals
  • Glass
  • Filming or flash photography
  • Illegal or toxic substances
  • Radio communication devices or power banks
  • Selfie sticks or umbrellas
  • Sharp objects
  • Firecrackers or flares
  • Lasers
  • Outside food or drinks
  • Political flags and banners
  • Bikes, skateboards and scooters
  • Smoking
