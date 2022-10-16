T20 World Cup: UAE win toss, elect to bat against Netherlands

The UAE won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in the opening match of the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

CP Rizwan's UAE team qualified for the World Cup by winning the qualifying tournament in February this year.

Earlier, Namibia stunned former champions Sri Lanka with a 55-run in the opening Group A match of the first round.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.

The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.

UAE squad: 1 Muhammad Waseem, 2 Chirag Suri, 3 Vriitya Aravind, 4 CP Rizwan, 5 Basil Hameed, 6 Zawar Farid, 7 Aayan Khan, 8 Kashif Daud, 9 Karthik Meiyappan, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Zahoor Khan

The Netherlands squad: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Vikram Singh, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Tom Cooper, 5 Colin Ackerman, 6 Scott Edwards, 7 Roelof van der Merwe, 8 Tim Pringle, 9 Logan van Beek, 10 Fred Klassen, 11 Paul van Meekeren