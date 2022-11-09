T20 World Cup semi-final: New Zealand score 152/4 against Pakistan

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first semi-final of the tournament in Sydney on Wednesday

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 2:04 PM

New Zealand scored 152/4 against Pakistan in the first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.

