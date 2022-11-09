UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

T20 World Cup semi-final: New Zealand score 152/4 against Pakistan

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first semi-final of the tournament in Sydney on Wednesday

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 2:04 PM

New Zealand scored 152/4 against Pakistan in the first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan.

The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.

ALSO READ:


More news from Cricket