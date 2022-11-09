T20 World Cup semifinal: New Zealand win toss, bat against Pakistan

The Black Caps, who face Pakistan in the semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, have long been a force in white-ball cricket
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.
The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title.
Like New Zealand, Group 2 runners-up Pakistan are in the semis for a second straight year as they look to add to their 2009 World Cup triumph.
The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.
Both teams named unchanged sides.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
ALSO READ:
The Black Caps, who face Pakistan in the semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, have long been a force in white-ball cricket
He secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a tough, competitive field which included David Miller and Sikandar Raza
The Lanka Premier League set to begin from December 6
Pakistan will go into Wednesday's semifinal against New Zealand with a slight edge
T20 is a format that will help the ICC globalise cricket, writes Farokh Engineer
Waqar Younis, the former Pakistan captain, said Shaheen Shah Afridi has rediscovered his rhythm
The Mumbai magician gave another clinic in range-hitting as he blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls
The Pakistan pace spearhead says he still hasn't found his best form after his man-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh