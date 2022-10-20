T20 World Cup: A great moment for UAE cricket, says Rizwan after Namibia win

UAE's Alishan Sharafu (left) and Ahmed Raza celebrate the wicket of Namibia's David Wiese. (AFP)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:06 PM

The UAE captain CP Rizwan was elated after the team's historic win over Namibia in their final T20 World Cup match in Geelong, Australia, on Thursday.

Rizwan's team held their nerve in a nail-biting last-over finish to script a memorable seven-run win over the Africans.

Chasing 149, Namibia were in all sorts of trouble at 69 for seven.

But David Wiese (55 off 36 balls) and Ruben Trumpelmann (25 not out off 24 balls) staged a stunning fightback.

In the end, Muhammad Waseem, the opening batsman who had earlier scored 50 off 41 balls, bowled a brilliant last over to drag the UAE over the line for their first-ever win in a World Cup match.

"First of all, I would like to thank almighty Allah. It is a great moment for UAE cricket, first ever victory in a World Cup. So I'm really grateful. I would first of all like to thank our coach, Robin Singh Sir, and our management who kept belief in us," skipper Rizwan said after the match.

The UAE bowed out of the tournament on a high, but their campaign would have been better if their batsmen had delivered in their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

"We were doing it in patches but it was just a matter of time. Today all departments clicked so I'm really happy for the win," Rizwan, who scored a crucial unbeaten 43 off 29 balls, said.

Rizwan then revealed why he asked part-time pacer Waseem to bowl the decisive final over when Namibia needed 14 runs with three wickets and two set batsmen in the middle.

"It was instinctive decision because he (Waseem) used to bowl a lot of death bowling in our domestic cricket. I thought since there was a little dew, fast bowler or medium pacer can do the job," Rizwan said.

"So I backed my instinct and he did the job."

The UAE's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup may have ended, but Rizwan believes the victory over Namibia, which stunned reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, will be a huge boost for cricket in the country.

"It will build momentum going forward for UAE cricket. We want to grow on this and show the world cricket that we are here not just to compete but to make an impact," the UAE captain said.