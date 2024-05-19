Helicopter carrying Iranian President's involved in accident: State media

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:05 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:41 PM

Initial reports indicate that a helicopter carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi faced a rough landing, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

The media outlet added that rescue teams are on their way to the site. As per reports, they are facing difficulty due to the weather.

The country's Interior Minister confirmed the reports that one of the helicopters in the convoy carrying the President was involved in the accident.

"We are awaiting further details," he said.

More to follow