South Africa's Rilee Rossouw scores first century of 2022 T20 World Cup

Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup
Rilee Rossouw has scored the first century of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their second game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history Thursday, amassing 168 against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Rossouw blasted the first century of the 2022 event, only the 10th since the T20 tournament started in 2007, and De Kock made 63 as they surpassed the 166 that Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara made against the West Indies in 2010.
Here are three of the best one-day knocks under pressure for a chasing team in one-day cricket
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three after Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled the former Indian captain off a free hit in the last over
But Zampa is still available for selection for their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka later on Tuesday
The former Australian skipper made the cheating claim in his new autobiography released on Tuesday
Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
The batters played some crisp drives and looked in good touch, which will reduce management's concerns over the openers' form slump
Kohli turned the match on its head with two stunning back-to-back sixes against the fiery Pakistan fast bowler