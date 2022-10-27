South Africa's Rilee Rossouw scores first century of 2022 T20 World Cup

He and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history, amassing 168 against Bangladesh

Rilee Rossouw has scored the first century of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their second game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history Thursday, amassing 168 against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Rossouw blasted the first century of the 2022 event, only the 10th since the T20 tournament started in 2007, and De Kock made 63 as they surpassed the 166 that Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara made against the West Indies in 2010.

