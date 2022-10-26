T20 World Cup: Ireland were more switched on against England

This loss leaves group one wide open and the match between Australia and England on Friday is like a virtual quarterfinal

England captain Jos Buttler after the game against Ireland in Melbourne. — AFP

By Anis Sajan Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 9:40 PM

Eoin Morgan, former England white-ball captain and World Cup winner, said that Ireland completely outplayed England in the rain-affected game, to win the crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Melbourne.

Morgan added that when you look at upsets in World Cup cricket , this is right up there and that Ireland managed to beat such a strong England team led by Jos Buttler, and has the likes of Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid, is a great achievement in itself by the Irish team.

Eoin Morgan (left) with Anis Sajan.

Ireland were more switched on according to Eoin Morgan and in good bowling conditions, their captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front by scoring 62 of just 47 balls, which led the platform for a score of 157. And, when bowling, they took regular wickets and kept the batsman in check which cost England the game and two crucial points when the match was called off due to persistent rain.

Former England captain Michael Atherton added there were wonderful scenes for the Irish team who do not get to play the big boys that regularly and will remember this win as much as the 2011 World Cup in Bangalore. It was a below par performance by the England team in helpful conditions which came back to bite them when the rain came down.

With this loss, group one is wide open and the match between Australia and England on Friday is like a virtual quarterfinal and whoever will lose, will have a tough task in qualifying for the semifinals.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group