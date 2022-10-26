T20 World Cup: Ireland were more switched on against England

Chasing a rain-revised target of 64 in seven overs, Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 47 to steer the team to 51 for no loss in three overs when rain stopped play for the final time in Hobart
Eoin Morgan, former England white-ball captain and World Cup winner, said that Ireland completely outplayed England in the rain-affected game, to win the crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Melbourne.
Morgan added that when you look at upsets in World Cup cricket , this is right up there and that Ireland managed to beat such a strong England team led by Jos Buttler, and has the likes of Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid, is a great achievement in itself by the Irish team.
Ireland were more switched on according to Eoin Morgan and in good bowling conditions, their captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front by scoring 62 of just 47 balls, which led the platform for a score of 157. And, when bowling, they took regular wickets and kept the batsman in check which cost England the game and two crucial points when the match was called off due to persistent rain.
Former England captain Michael Atherton added there were wonderful scenes for the Irish team who do not get to play the big boys that regularly and will remember this win as much as the 2011 World Cup in Bangalore. It was a below par performance by the England team in helpful conditions which came back to bite them when the rain came down.
With this loss, group one is wide open and the match between Australia and England on Friday is like a virtual quarterfinal and whoever will lose, will have a tough task in qualifying for the semifinals.
Paul van Meekeren became Netherlands' joint all-time T20 wicket-taker
India, chasing 160, won the nail-biter in a dramatic last-ball finish
Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil
The Dubai-based Indian businessman organised a special screening of the match at his residence for a group of family friends from India and Pakistan
He defeats Brazil's Charles Oliveira to fill the vacant title as Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against two-time former champion T.J. Dillasha
The workshop will be attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders on Sunday
Erling Haaland hits double for Manchester City