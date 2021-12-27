SA vs India: Rain washes out second day's play in first Test

Boland will become the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006
Cricket2 days ago
No play was possible on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday as heavy rain meant frustration for both sides seeking to gain the upper hand in the three-match series.
India were to resume on an imposing 272 for three, but persistent rain meant the umpires called the day off at 1400 local time (1200 GMT) with no prospect of play.
Better weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but India will have to quicken the pace of their innings if they are to drive home their advantage.
Opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he made an unbeaten 122 and when play resumes he will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane on 40.
They will want to post a big first-innings score and potentially bat only once in the Test if they are not to run out of time in their quest for victory.
South Africa will feel in the match too if they can wrap up the Indian innings quickly on the third day, but will have to bowl a lot better than on Sunday, when only seamer Lungi Ngidi (3-45) was among the wickets.
India are seeking a first Test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow.
Boland will become the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006
Cricket2 days ago
South Africa is the only regular Test-playing nation where India have yet to win a series
Cricket2 days ago
He ends his career as the country's fourth-highest wicket-taker
Cricket3 days ago
The visit of Ireland was the first time the US had hosted an International Cricket Council full member nation.
Cricket4 days ago
South Africa-born Labuschagne scored his sixth Test century and followed it up with a 51 in the second Test in Adelaide
Cricket5 days ago
Former India captain Vengsarkar and cricket writer Pradeep Magazine have given their verdict on the ugly spat between Kohli and BCCI
Cricket5 days ago
Chasing a stiff 185 to win, NAS cantered home in 17 overs after Mohammad Kaif led from the front with a power packed unbeaten 86
Cricket6 days ago
Goswami's 2017 World Cup jersey has already received a bid before the start of auction
Cricket6 days ago