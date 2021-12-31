Quinton de Kock will still dominate white-ball cricket, says Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa's Quinton de Kock (centre) hits a six during the third day of the first Test against India. (AFP)

De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket on Thursday

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi praised compatriot Quinton de Kock for giving his family priority over playing in the longest format of the game.

De Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said De Kock wanted to spend more time with his growing family.

The wicketkeeper-batsman and his wife, Sasha, are expecting their first child in the coming days.

“All the best to Quinny and Sasha for the start of their new journey. Wishing you both loads of happiness and amazing moments with your little princess. #FamilyFirst...and offcourse Quinny will still be around to dominate and smack that white ball all over the park,” Shamsi tweeted.

The 29-year-old De Kock made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3,300 runs at an average of 38.82 with six centuries and 22 half-centuries.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that,” De Kock said in a statement.

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives,” he added.