Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has pneumonia

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is doubtful for the remainder of the Twenty20 series against England.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that its medical panel is monitoring Shah and the pacer will stay in the hospital at Lahore.
“The decision on Naseem Shah’s further participation in the series will be taken after reviewing his medical reports,” the PCB said in a statement.
Pakistan is due to leave for New Zealand next Monday to participate in a triangular Twenty20 series also featuring Bangladesh. However, the PCB said the decision on Shah’s departure with the team will be taken in due course.
Shah played in just one Twenty20 against England before being rested for the remaining three games at Karachi. He was admitted to hospital late Tuesday night in Lahore with a chest infection and fever.
In the absence of premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, still recovering from a knee injury, Shah bowled brilliantly at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month before Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final.
