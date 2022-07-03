Look: Bumrah takes 35 runs in an over, makes world record

The Indian cricketer broke records in Test cricket

In the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah took a world record 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket. Let's revisit that legendary that memorable over.

Four on 1st delivery

In the 84th over of the innings, Jasprit Bumrah welcomed Stuart Broad with a boundary on the very first delivery.

5 wides on the second ball

After getting hit for a four, Broad could not mend his ways and sent the very next ball for a wide, which also ended up reaching the boundary rope and gave Team India a total of 5 runs.

No ball and six

Bumrah smashed a six on a no-ball and provided Team India with 7 runs on the second delivery of the over.

Four on the second delivery

After getting hit for a total of 12 runs on the second delivery itself, Bumrah sent another ball across the boundary line.

Boundary on the third delivery

The third ball of the over had the same fate as the previous one after the Indian stand-in skipper smashed it for a four, to complete a total of 24 runs in four balls.

Boundary on the fourth delivery

Bumrah pulled in front of the square and lost his balance when he hit a boundary on the fourth delivery of the over.

Six on the fifth delivery

Pacer Bumrah turned into a full-time batter after he showed no mercy to Broad and smashed the fifth delivery for a huge six.

Single off the last ball

Stuart Broad was completely torn apart as he was for 35 runs off a single over by Bumrah. Back in 2007, former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh had hit Broad for six consecutive sixes in a single over.

With this score, Bumrah surpassed the record of Brian Lara of 28 runs.

