Bumrah stars with both bat and ball as India dominate England

Bumrah wiped the England top order to leave the hosts tottering on 84-5 at stumps

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the fifth Test on Saturday. — AP

By AFP Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 10:22 PM

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England's Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings and Bumrah then wiped the England top order to leave the hosts tottering on 84-5 at stumps on a rain-hit second day. England trail India by 332 runs.

Bumrah, who hit Broad for 29 runs in an over that also featured five wides and a no-ball he struck for six, then led from the front in his primary role of strike bowler.

In between several rain breaks, he took three England wickets.

Earlier, Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah, deputising as skipper for the Covid-hit Rohit Sharma.

It was a forlorn effort to intimidate tailender Bumrah, who had responded to a similar England bouncer barrage by smashing an unbeaten 34 during India's 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's last year.

Bumrah batting at No 10 and facing the new ball, dismantled Broad's figures during eight remarkable deliveries. The six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six.

Broad, 36, also sent down a wide that went all the way over the head of wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four and a no-ball Bumrah top-edged for six.

The previous record of 28 runs in a Test over had been achieved on three occasions in the format's 145-year history, with Broad's team-mates James Anderson and Joe Root two of the bowlers on the receiving end.

Broad did not get a chance to make amends with the ball, although he did end the innings by catching last man Mohammad Siraj.

Ton-up Jadeja

India, 338-7 overnight, smashed 78 runs in 11.5 overs.

England captain Ben Stokes set the tone for what followed with a ragged opening spell as Ravindra Jadeja, resuming on 83 not out, completed the third century of his 60-Test career and first overseas.

Jadeja had been the junior partner in a stand of 222 with Rishabh Pant, who hit a rapid 146, that rescued India from the depths of 98-5 after they had been sent into bat.

Matthew Potts could have had Jadeja out for 92 but a thick edge off the shoulder of the bat split slips Zak Crawley and Root before heading to the boundary.

But one ball after his reprieve, he commandingly cut Potts for four to complete a 183-ball century including 13 boundaries.

Broad then achieved his landmark wicket when Jack Leach caught Mohammed Shami.

Anderson bowled Jadeja for 104 with the new ball and then ended the innings when Siraj holed out to finish with 5-60 in 21.5 overs.

Bumrah followed up his 31 not out by bowling opener Alex Lees between bat and pad for six.

Crawley's poor run of form continued as he fell for nine after nicking Bumrah to third slip.

Bumrah later lured Ollie Pope (10) into an expansive drip outside off stump, with second slip Shreyas Iyer grabbing the rebound after the ball hit his chest.

When the heaviest of the day's three downpours hit Edgbaston, Bumrah had taken 3-30 in seven overs.

Former England captain Root was 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow, fresh from hundreds in consecutive Tests against New Zealand, unbeaten on six.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.