India win U-19 Asia Cup after beating Sri Lanka in Dubai

Indian players celebrate a wicket in the final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. (Asian Cricket Council Twitter)

The Indian team won the rain-hit final by nine wickets

By ANI Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 5:14 PM

Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a half-century and Shaik Rasheed scored an unbeaten 31 as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India’s target was revised to 102 from 99 in the middle of the chase. Sri Lanka had scored 106/9 and India were given the target of 99 runs due to the DLS method.

Chasing, India suffered an early jolt as Harnoor Singh was plumb in front of the stumps in the fifth over.

However, Raghuvanshi and Rasheed stitched an unbeaten 96-run stand to take India home in the summit clash.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as the side lost two wickets at 15 runs in the 11th over.

It was a slow start as Sri Lanka’s top order struggled to reach the double-digit mark scoring just 37 in the 20 overs.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka were soon reeling at 57/7. The match was halted due to rain when Sri Lanka were on 74/7 from 32.5 overs.

When the rain stopped, the match was reduced to 38 overs per side and Sri Lanka scored 106/9 in the allotted overs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 106/9 (Yasiru Rodrigo 19*; Vicky Ostwal 3-11) vs India 104/1 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56*, Shaik Rasheed 31*; Yasiru Rodrigo 1-12) DLS method.