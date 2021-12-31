India win U-19 Asia Cup after beating Sri Lanka in Dubai

England suffered an innings and 14-run loss to Australia on Tuesday in Melbourne as Root’s team surrendered the five-Test Ashes series
Cricket1 day ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a half-century and Shaik Rasheed scored an unbeaten 31 as India defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
India’s target was revised to 102 from 99 in the middle of the chase. Sri Lanka had scored 106/9 and India were given the target of 99 runs due to the DLS method.
Chasing, India suffered an early jolt as Harnoor Singh was plumb in front of the stumps in the fifth over.
However, Raghuvanshi and Rasheed stitched an unbeaten 96-run stand to take India home in the summit clash.
Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as the side lost two wickets at 15 runs in the 11th over.
It was a slow start as Sri Lanka’s top order struggled to reach the double-digit mark scoring just 37 in the 20 overs.
With wickets falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka were soon reeling at 57/7. The match was halted due to rain when Sri Lanka were on 74/7 from 32.5 overs.
When the rain stopped, the match was reduced to 38 overs per side and Sri Lanka scored 106/9 in the allotted overs.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 106/9 (Yasiru Rodrigo 19*; Vicky Ostwal 3-11) vs India 104/1 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56*, Shaik Rasheed 31*; Yasiru Rodrigo 1-12) DLS method.
England suffered an innings and 14-run loss to Australia on Tuesday in Melbourne as Root’s team surrendered the five-Test Ashes series
Cricket1 day ago
The two semifinals and the final will be held behind closed doors
Cricket1 day ago
Kohli completed a miserable 24 months on Wednesday that has brought him only 652 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 26.08
Cricket1 day ago
India are on their latest quest for a first Test series victory in South Africa and were in a strong position to take an initial step toward achieving that
Cricket1 day ago
India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side
Cricket2 days ago
The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year
Cricket3 days ago
Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7
Cricket3 days ago
The faint hope of a turnaround in their fortunes in this series ended with them being scuttled out for 68 in their second innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne
Cricket3 days ago