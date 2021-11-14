India: Shikhar Dhawan receives Arjuna award

Earlier this year, the ICC had confirmed that it will bid for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Cricket3 days ago
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said that he is feeling proud after being conferred with Arjuna Award.
“I feel proud and happy to realise that my work received such great appreciation. It is a great honour for a sportsperson,” Dhawan said after receiving Arjuna Award.
The cricketer received Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports and games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.
Earlier this year, the ICC had confirmed that it will bid for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Cricket3 days ago
In the league matches, Australia's batting was often in a dither, linked directly to how David Warner performed
Cricket3 days ago
Skipper Babar Azam seems like a cool customer who will not succumb to the pressure of the occasion
Cricket3 days ago
New Zealand will be in their first ever T20 World Cup final
Cricket3 days ago
Jos Buttler moved past Pakistan's Babar Azam as the leading batsman in the tournament with 269 runs
Cricket3 days ago
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison met Raja and the pair agreed to reschedule the men’s matches
Cricket3 days ago
New Zealand have an edge in the left-arm swing and seam that Boult brings, compared to the variations of Chris Jordan
Cricket3 days ago
In bowling, the Kiwi attack has looked a touch better than England's when it comes to taking wickets
Cricket3 days ago