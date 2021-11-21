Geoff Allardice appointed permanent CEO of ICC

Announcement comes after an eight-month spell on an interim basis

After an eight-month spell on an interim basis, Geoff Allardice has been appointed as the governing body’s permanent CEO.

The ICC made the announcement today, with Allardice continuing in the role he took over in March.

Allardice expressed his satisfaction upon his permanent appointment, extending his gratitude to ICC Chair Greg Barclay.

“It’s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth.

“My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.”

Barclay stated Allardice had demonstrated the skills and nous needed for stability in the position, most notably at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

“(Allardice) has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Geoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.”