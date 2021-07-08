ICC's top official leaves over misconduct allegations
The ICC said Manu Sawhney was leaving 'with immediate effect'
The top official at cricket’s world governing body has left his position following allegations of misconduct.
The International Cricket Council said on Thursday that Manu Sawhney, who has been chief executive of the organisation since April 2019, was leaving ‘with immediate effect’.
Sawhney was suspended in March reportedly after allegations against him emerged following an internal review conducted by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The ICC was not officially disclosing why Sawhney has left, saying only that Geoff Allardice was carrying on as acting CEO.
Sawhney, who replaced David Richardson as CEO, had the same role with sports and entertainment group Singapore Sports Hub and was previously managing director of ESPN Star Sports.
A report on espncricinfo.com said bullying was among the accusations levelled at Sawhney which he has strongly denied.
The website reported that Sawhney felt it was a “premeditated witch hunt” by the ICC and “a blatant attempt to force me from office.”
