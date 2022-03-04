Australia's Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

The cricket legend was found unresponsive in his villa

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived, the statement said.

The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

Earlier in the day, Warne had tweeted his condolences for legendeary Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, who died aged 74.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys and girls," Warne wrote.

