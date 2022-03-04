India's Tendulkar, Kohli hail Warne as 'the greatest'

Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative.
Cricket1 day ago
Indian cricketers past and present from Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar led tributes on Friday to Shane Warne after the Australian spin maestro died suddenly of a heart attack at 52.
“Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (greatest of all time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball,” Kohli tweeted.
Indian cricket legend Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was “shocked, stunned & miserable”.
“Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter,” Tendulkar tweeted.
“You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!”
Current India captain Rohit Sharma said he was “truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad”.
“An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... still can’t believe it.”
ALSO READ:
Ahmed has had no direct contact with the Australian squad, who have all tested negative.
Cricket1 day ago
I have always said that I want to compete against the best players in the world, and Babar is definitely one of those guys, Lyon said
Cricket2 days ago
Kobus Olivier is the man who planted the seeds of cricket in Ukraine after a generous Dubai resident extended a helping hand
Cricket2 days ago
This was India's 12th consecutive win in T20 cricket
Cricket4 days ago
Hafeez scored a fighting 46-ball 69 to guide Qalandars to 180-5
Cricket4 days ago
Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England
Cricket5 days ago
'Such arrangements are made for high-level foreign delegations, the president and prime minister of Pakistan'
Cricket5 days ago
Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the title-decider today
Cricket5 days ago