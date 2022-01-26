Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: Report

Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket4 days ago
Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, amid an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian nation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.
"We're all toey about it," a source close to the team told the newspaper, using an informal Australian term for being anxious or worried.
Australia are scheduled to play three tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan starting March 3.
Selector George Bailey told reporters on Wednesday that security arrangements would be "very, very robust and very, very thorough".
"I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track," he added.
Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, instead playing its away matches in the United Arab Emirates.
Though some international touring sides have returned to Pakistan in recent years, New Zealand abruptly halted a tour there in September citing security issues and England shortly afterwards cancelled a planned tour.
An increase in attacks since the Taliban regained control of neighbouring Afghanistan in August hasn't helped to bolster confidence either.
Pakistan's interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said terrorist incidents had increased by more than a third since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, local media reported.
ALSO READ:
A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said.
A newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility for the attack in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.
Zimbabwe crashed out for 70 in 24.4 overs as Sri Lankan bowlers combined to defend their total of 254-9 in Kandy
Cricket4 days ago
South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI
Cricket4 days ago
The match will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
Cricket4 days ago
NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.
Cricket1 week ago
Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise
Cricket1 week ago
Bumrah conceded he would love to take on the role of Test captain if asked
Cricket1 week ago
'If this doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will," Khawaja posted on social media.
Cricket1 week ago
Persisting with old stalwarts Pujara and Rahane, whose Test averages were in the mid-twenties over a period of two years, cost India dearly
Cricket1 week ago