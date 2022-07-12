WCS launches with sports and business growth as core pillars

The inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit is an exclusive invitation-only event organised with a mission of enabling collaborative dialogue to enable a new era of global economic growth in a post-pandemic world

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 6:47 PM

The first edition of the World Corporate Summit (WCS) has been announced, with sports and multi-sectoral business growth as a key theme.

The summit, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will take place from November 21 to December 16, 2022 and will be attended by key decision makers from across multinational corporations, major UAE-based companies, as well as government institutions, to exchange insights and explore collaborative partnerships and opportunities for business growth.

The invite-only event will feature a series of closed-door forums and meetings with leaders of the city’s business and innovation ecosystem; offering visiting founders unique insights into the current and future outlook as Dubai continues to build on its status as a global destination of trade and commerce. The itinerary will also offer attendees visits to key business and innovation districts in addition to opportunities to interact with the funding and investment community in the city.

Speaking about the launch of the summit, experts highlighted Dubai’s tremendous efforts in supporting business tourism and economic growth in the region following the success of Expo2020 Dubai.

“The VIP World Cup Dubai Program will bring together decision-makers from the global top 5,000 companies, major investment funds, football sponsors, football clubs and leagues to deliberate on pressing universal and sector-specific issues and build partnerships that will shape the future of the global economy,” WCS president Bernard Caiazzo said.

“Hosting mega-events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and 2022 World Cup in the region not only provides a unique opportunity to drive investment but also allows us to host business leaders to exchange ideas that can bring positive change to the global economy. The World Corporate Summit, I believe, will be a great platform to elevate Dubai’s position as the destination for business and luxury, as well as to create partnerships, enter deals, and discuss plans for the future of business,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

