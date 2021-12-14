MEVP announces new partial exit from Fresha

Vikas held several leadership roles across large, reputed multinationals such as L&T, Sharp Corporation, and McKinsey & Co and Honeywell International
Corporate2 months ago
Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) on Tuesday announced that it has made a new partial exit from its investment in Fresha, a beauty and wellness software platform, with a secondary sale in the company’s $52 million Series C Extension round.
This extension brings Fresha’s total Series C raise to $152 million and values the MEVP backed company at over $640 million.
MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent. Earlier this year MEVP announced that it had made a partial exit from the company, generating a 39x cash-on-cash multiple.
Following both exits, the Dubai-based venture capital firm continues to own a sizable stake in Fresha.
business@khaleejtimes.com
Vikas held several leadership roles across large, reputed multinationals such as L&T, Sharp Corporation, and McKinsey & Co and Honeywell International
Corporate2 months ago
Thousands of shoppers and visitors from Russia and countries belonging to the Commonwealth of Independent States travelling to the UAE will now be able to make payments by seamlessly using their MIR-branded cards for purchases at retailers using Network terminals
Corporate2 months ago
Hotelier and serial entrepreneur will join the global advisory board of the Lucerne-based tourism platform
Corporate2 months ago
The collaboration will serve as a crucial catalyst for banks, exchange houses and money transfer operators.
Corporate2 months ago