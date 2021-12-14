MEVP announces new partial exit from Fresha

Fresha’s total Series C has raised to $152 million

Dubai - MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent

Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) on Tuesday announced that it has made a new partial exit from its investment in Fresha, a beauty and wellness software platform, with a secondary sale in the company’s $52 million Series C Extension round.

This extension brings Fresha’s total Series C raise to $152 million and values the MEVP backed company at over $640 million.

MEVP’s new partial exit generated a 52x cash-on-cash multiple and an IRR of over 90 per cent. Earlier this year MEVP announced that it had made a partial exit from the company, generating a 39x cash-on-cash multiple.

Following both exits, the Dubai-based venture capital firm continues to own a sizable stake in Fresha.

