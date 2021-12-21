UAE tightens Covid safety measures to curb virus spread

The variant, first detected in southern Africa, so far has been reported in at least 89 countries.
Authorities in the UAE have tightened Covid safety measures as new variants like Omicron spread around the world.
According to Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, a government spokesperson, the country has imposed restrictions on travel from some countries where infections have surged.
She was referring to the recent revised travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.
These include having a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure.
Dr Noura also referred to the activation of the Green Pass protocol for entering federal government departments. The protocol restricts entry to the departments to fully vaccinated staff and visitors, who have to take a PCR test every two weeks to maintain their green status on AlHosn app.
The official called on fully vaccinated residents to get a booster shot six months after their second dose. Citing studies, she said booster shots can help reduce the risk of infections, complications and death from Covid.
Dr Noura cautioned residents against dropping the guard even if they are vaccinated. They must continue to wear masks, avoid crowded places and maintain a safe social distance.
