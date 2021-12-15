Time too short for vaccination alone to halt Omicron, EU warns

The head of the European Commission said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease
coronavirus7 hours ago
The EU health agency ECDC on Wednesday warned that vaccinations alone would not stop the rise of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, and said "strong action" was urgently needed.
"In the current situation, vaccination alone will not allow us to prevent the impact of the Omicron variant, because there will be no time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist," Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said in a statement.
The agency meanwhile also raised their risk assessment for Omicron's impact on public health from "high to very high" to "very high."
The agency called for strengthening and reintroduction of "non-pharmaceutical interventions," such as mask-wearing, hand hygiene, distance working and prevention of crowds in public spaces.
"It is urgent that strong action is taken to reduce transmission and alleviate the heavy burden on health care systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months," Ammon added.
Ammon said that "there are indications that community transmission is already ongoing in EU/EEA countries," and that modelling suggested that a further rapid increase in Omicron cases was "imminent."
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that the Omicron variant had been reported in 77 countries and had "probably" spread to most nations undetected "at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant".
Tedros also cautioned against "dismissing Omicron as mild," pointing out that even if the variant does cause less severe disease, "the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems".
The head of the European Commission said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease
coronavirus7 hours ago
The emergence of new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening of international travel by two weeks.
coronavirus8 hours ago
The variant has about 50 mutations not seen in combination before
coronavirus9 hours ago
ADSCC is aiming to become WHO's first partner in the Middle East
coronavirus9 hours ago
The results are in line with other studies recently published by University of Oxford, BioNTech and Pfizer.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Earlier, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The decision met with the disapproval of the European Commission.
coronavirus13 hours ago
New coronavirus variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says
coronavirus21 hours ago