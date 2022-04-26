UAE: Not a single Covid-19 death in 50 days as virus cases continue to decline

Covid-19: Residents in Beijing's Chaoyang district required to take 3 tests in coming week
The UAE has not recorded a single Covid-19-related death in 50 days.
As the active case-load of the country continues to fall sharply, it recorded no deaths for the 50th day due to complications caused by the virus.
On Tuesday, April 26, the Emirates recorded 207 positive cases and 336 recoveries.
The UAE has been lauded for its speed and success in its vaccination rollout, with 24.6 million vaccines administered, one of the highest rates in the world, helping to limit Covid fatalities to just 2,302.
Daily cases are now well below the 300-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.
The Gulf country successfully managed initial outbreaks and has maintained stringent policies on group sizes, contact-tracing, testing, travel and office work.
Though mask-wearing is still required in indoor settings or on public transport, most other curbs have been removed, to the relief of many residents.
In an effort to boost the economy, authorities also recently removed the PCR testing requirement for incoming travellers vaccinated against Covid-19.
Schools in the country are back to 100% on-site learning and have been allowed to resume all activities and events under updated Covid-19 safety rules.
