Coronavirus: UAE reports 207 Covid-19 cases, 336 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 3:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 207 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 336 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14, 775.

The new cases were detected through 211,178 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 26 are 897,558, while total recoveries stand at 880,481. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 154.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

China's capital Beijing swiftly expanded its Covid-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, adding to expectations of an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's.

Beijing began testing the residents of its most populous district Chaoyang on Monday. By the end of the day, even though only a fraction of the results had come out, the city decided to conduct tests in 10 other districts and one economic development zone by Saturday.

Elsewhere, in Singapore, office workers queued for trains, restaurants and elevators and delivery riders raced from building to building as the buzz returned to the business district on Tuesday, its first day free of Covid curbs.

Strict limits on workplaces and gatherings were no more on Tuesday, with employees lingering outside workplaces and public transport teeming with commuters eager for normalcy after two years of containment.

Singapore has been lauded for its speed and success in its vaccine rollout, with 93% of the population inoculated, one of the highest rates in the world, helping to limit Covid fatalities to just 1,331.

The Asian shares were cautiously higher on Tuesday after a late revival on Wall street, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent Covid-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening sapped risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Monday started giving second Covid-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot.

Nearly 61 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received first booster doses, government data show.