UAE relaxes Covid travel rules further

Children aged below 16 years don't need to take a PCR test to travel to country

File photo
File photo
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 10:54 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 11:17 PM

The UAE has relaxed more travel-related Covid safety rules as daily cases continue to dip sharply.

A government spokesperson said a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis has been lifted. Effective April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight. They must also complete travel forms on Al Hosn app to get a green status.

Vaccination and booster doses as due were a requirement for Emiratis to travel abroad. This is not the case anymore.

“We stress the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries in case of a suspected infection,” the spokesperson said.

According to updated protocols, children aged below 16 years don’t need to take a PCR test to travel to the country even if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Previously, the exemption applied to children under 12.

These are among a string of Covid safety rules that have been eased recently as the Covid situation in the country stabilises.

ALSO READ:

Daily cases are now well below the 250-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.

Additionally, the UAE has among the lowest death rates from the virus, raking 9th globally. The country has not seen a Covid-related death since March 8.

