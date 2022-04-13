The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
The UAE has relaxed more travel-related Covid safety rules as daily cases continue to dip sharply.
A government spokesperson said a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis has been lifted. Effective April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight. They must also complete travel forms on Al Hosn app to get a green status.
Vaccination and booster doses as due were a requirement for Emiratis to travel abroad. This is not the case anymore.
“We stress the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries in case of a suspected infection,” the spokesperson said.
According to updated protocols, children aged below 16 years don’t need to take a PCR test to travel to the country even if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19.
Previously, the exemption applied to children under 12.
These are among a string of Covid safety rules that have been eased recently as the Covid situation in the country stabilises.
Daily cases are now well below the 250-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.
Additionally, the UAE has among the lowest death rates from the virus, raking 9th globally. The country has not seen a Covid-related death since March 8.
