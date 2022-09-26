UAE eases Covid rules: 6 changes you need to know

Visa waiver back, no daily limit and free individual visits to be allowed, says minister
Most Covid rules have been relaxed in the UAE, with the government announcing sweeping changes to precautionary measures that have been in place for nearly two-and-a-half years. The new rules will come into force from Wednesday, September 28.
A government spokesperson applauded residents’ commitment to the rules, highlighting how they have helped the country stabilise the Covid situation. Daily infections continue to decline and deaths caused by the virus remain virtually zero.
"Despite the stability of the situation, the Covid-19 virus is still present among us. The next stage requires us to put public health at the very top of our priority list,” the spokesperson cautioned.
Coincidentally, the relaxed rules come on the 1,000th day since the first Covid-19 case was reported to the World Health Organisation.
— Mask rules
— Flights
— Isolation for Covid patients; PCR test rules for close contacts
— Mosques and places of worship
— Green Pass on Al Hosn app
— Daily announcements of Covid cases to stop
ALSO READ:
Visa waiver back, no daily limit and free individual visits to be allowed, says minister
UN health agency warns that falling number of reported cases is deceptive
Over 188.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over in the United States
Over 187.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far