Covid-19: UAE increases Al Hosn Green Pass validity; PCR test rules explained

UN health agency warns that falling number of reported cases is deceptive
The UAE has increased the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app. Starting Wednesday, September 28, the Green Pass will be valid for 30 days after a negative PCR test result for vaccinated individuals.
Unvaccinated people need to get a PCR test every seven days to retain the pass.
This came as the country eased most Covid safety rules, including those around masks.
Green Pass remains mandatory for entry to most public places and federal government department offices.
In Abu Dhabi, the Green Pass is required to enter some public places including shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, sports and recreational facilities, health resorts, museums and cultural centres, entertainment centres, and shops outside shopping centres (except supermarkets and pharmacies).
ALSO READ:
UN health agency warns that falling number of reported cases is deceptive
Over 188.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
US President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over in the United States
Over 187.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Over 187.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far