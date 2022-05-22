UAE: 9,301 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 9,301 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.30 doses per 100 people.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised Abu Dhabi-led Hope Consortium for developing a world-class Covid-19 vaccine hub in the Capital.

Gates, a vaccine advocate, visited Abu Dhabi Ports’ state-of-the-art cold and ultra-cold storage facility that can hold all temperature brands of Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the US government said Thursday.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third Covid-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.