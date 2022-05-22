UAE: 9,301 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE has administered 9,301 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 251.30 doses per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised Abu Dhabi-led Hope Consortium for developing a world-class Covid-19 vaccine hub in the Capital.
Gates, a vaccine advocate, visited Abu Dhabi Ports’ state-of-the-art cold and ultra-cold storage facility that can hold all temperature brands of Covid-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, advisers to the US government said Thursday.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third Covid-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,867
coronavirus2 days ago
Pyongyang has not responded to offers from South Korea and the United States to send help
coronavirus2 days ago
A spring booster is offered to the over-75s, care home residents and immunosuppressed people
coronavirus2 days ago
Authorities say vaccines are still offering strong protection for all ages against virus' worst outcomes
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 13,883
coronavirus3 days ago
Thousands of troops have been ordered to help transport medicine in Pyongyang
coronavirus3 days ago