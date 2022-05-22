Covid-19: Oman lifts all restrictions

389,943 infections reported in the Sultanate since the pandemic began

Oman announced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in all venues and for all activities, state TV reported, citing a statement from the government committee dealing with the pandemic.

There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Sultanate since the pandemic began, according to Reuters data.

The Supreme Committee urged people to continue to adhere to the preventive health measures and in the event of a fever or any respiratory symptoms, to stay at home, not to meet with others, and to wear a mask in case of contact with a patient.

The Committee urged everyone, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and those with immunodeficiency, to adhere to wearing a mask in closed places and for citizens and residents to receive the booster dose of the vaccine.